Tank of Gas Getaway: Crater Lake Zipline

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Just about an hour east of the Medford area is one of the top three zipline courses in the nation.
In this week’s Tank of Gas Getaway, NBC5’S Scott Gee takes us to the place where you’ll spend more time in the air, than you will on the ground.
At Crater Lake Zipline, you’ll spend about three hours zipping over the evergreens, repelling out of trees and hiking eight stories in the air across wood and rope bridges only 24 inches wide.
“This is, kind of a family dream of ours,” said Arren Roe. “We came up with the idea about six years ago after a vacation in Belize.”
Arren and his team of experts know how to amaze. But there are a few guidelines.
The minimum age for the course is 10-years-old and you have to weigh at least 70 pounds,” Arren said. “And then we have a maximum weight of 250 pounds. You know, we like to have people in reasonable health, when they come out to the zipline. This is not something that you have to be superstar bodybuilder athlete to be able to do. We had a 95-year-old lady come and do the course last year and she was amazing!”
Arren said there are no long training courses. “Just show up. They do the rest.”
The course is set up to be an approximately three hour tour.
Arren’s team will provide a helmet, then transport you in UTVs to the top of the mountain.
From there, you’ll experience nine zips, two suspension bridges and two repels.
And if you’re so inclined, there’s kayaking afterwards. They call it “skyaking.”
Arren said, “So one of the really unique things we’re finding out about our course, after talking to a lot of people and having folks come all over the U.S. to do our course is that we’re being considered one of the top three courses in the U.S. right now.