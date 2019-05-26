7-year-old child drowns in Siskiyou County

APPLEGATE RIVER, Ore.– A 7-year-old child has died after drowning in the Applegate River Saturday night.
According to reports from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a possible drowning around 9:40 p.m. at a remote location just south of the Jackson County, Oregon County Line.
It was suspected the drowning was in the vicinity of the Applegate River. First responders from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and fire-rescue personnel responded and soon found the victim. Attempts were made to revive the child but the sheriff’s office says tragically, the child was pronounced dead at a hospital in Medford sometime later.
A joint investigation between JCSO and SCSO will be conducted since the incident occurred in Siskiyou County but the child was pronounced dead in Oregon.
Sheriff Jon Lopey of SCSO issued his condolences saying, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our condolences, prayers, and thoughts to the victim, family members, and friends of the decedent.”
The sheriff’s office stated that due to recent rain and snow in higher elevations, many of the local waterways and lakes are at higher levels than previous years. It’s advised people recreating in these areas use “extreme caution” and understand water flows will be faster and more unpredictable making for potentially hazardous conditions.
Those going into the water, especially children, should use flotation devices and remain cautious. SCSO and JCSO have assigned water safety deputies on many waterways of their respective counties but smaller waterways in more remote areas often cannot accommodate watercraft and visitors to those areas should exercise more caution.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.
