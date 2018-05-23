Learning app hopes to empower parents

The app Vroom is designed to turn every day activities into learning opportunities.
“The app actually ages with the child so when they log into it they get brain building activities at their finger tips that are related to existing parenting routines like bath time, meal time, snack time,” Ari Wubbold, app coordinator said.
With more than 1,000 science-based brain-building activities Wubbold says it takes learning to the next level.
“They can look at it and say ‘Oh woah, this activity that I’m doing with my kid, this basic thing around sorting socks or brushing their hair is actually helping them build their early math or reading comprehension skills,’” said Wubbold.
Amanda Guthmiller has been using the app with her son, Caleb for about a month. She says it’s a great tool to make learning fun.
“It’s just a good reminder that it’s something fun to do with your child but its also teaching them a skill that you might not think about them learning,” she said.
Wubbold says making the app available to everyone is important to the company.
“For a lot of those families it can be difficult to access parenting services, a parenting class and things like that can be expensive,” he said.
The app was developed for parents with children ages zero to five and is available in several languages.
To find more information about the app, click here.
