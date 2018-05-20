Music concert raises awareness on foster care

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A musical awareness concert in Central Point is drawing attention to the need for foster families in Jackson County.
According to Every Child, a nonprofit organization based in Oregon, over 11,000 children in Oregon are in foster care. In Jackson County, the organization estimates there are about 600 in need of support.
According to event organizers, the crisis is getting worse.
“The awareness is really to call to action for volunteers to come alongside child welfare,” said Lynette Hasse, executive director of Every Child Jackson County. “To come alongside every child and support families that are doing foster care. To explore what it looks like to be a foster parent.”
The Every Child Awareness Musical Concert was held at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central Point where community members were able to listen to music and learn more about foster care and child welfare.
Hasse says they’re always looking for new volunteers to help and while this event was about raising awareness, for those that would like to donate, they can do so on the organizations website.
