8-month-old baby attacked, seriously injured by Pit Bull

Medford, Ore. — Medford police are investigating after a mixed breed Pit Bull attacked an 8-month-old baby. It happened shortly after 9 Monday morning at a home on Heartwood Court.
“Sounds like the toddler was playing on the ground,” Lt. Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department says, “the dog owner let the dog out of the kennel, and the 8-month old was mauled.”
The baby suffered significant injuries including a fractured skull, and was rushed to an area hospital for surgery. The dogs owner, who is a family member of the baby, was also bitten.
The dog was taken to Jackson County Animal Services where it remains in quarantine. No charges have been filed, but police say they are still reviewing the case.