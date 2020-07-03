8 Oregon counties placed on COVID-19 ‘watch list’

SALEM, Ore. – Amid a rise of coronavirus cases in the State of Oregon, Governor Kate Brown announced eight counties are in danger of going back into Phase 1.
The counties are Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wasco.
“The spread of COVID-19 in these counties has risen to alarming levels in recent weeks,” The governor’s office said. “Analysis by the Oregon Health Authority showed alarmingly high per capita rates of case increases and community spread––cases where the infections are not attributable to a specific location or event. This community spread is a serious warning sign for health experts.”
Counties on the watch list will be monitored and if they don’t see a downturn happen quickly, more restrictions will be put in place.
The Governor added, “We stand at a crossroads this weekend––we can either stop the spread of COVID-19, or infections and hospitalizations will rise across Oregon and I will reinstate restrictive measures in impacted counties and business sectors.”