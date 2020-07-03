Texans react to statewide mask order

While some residents cheer the governor’s order, others think it violates their rights.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Medical studies have shown that wearing a face-covering slows the spread of COVID-19 and it protects you and your family.”
Resident Kirk Broughton agrees with the governor. He said, “In my own opinion, I feel like it’s the best thing to do for society and for yourself.”
Another resident, Van Pelt disagrees. “First of all, I think it’s unconstitutional to be forcing us to wear masks if we don’t want to wear them.”
Under the executive order that goes into effect Friday afternoon, anyone ten years or older must wear a face covering. That includes while they’re inside commercial business or space open to the public and outdoor spaces where you can’t feasibly maintain six feet of social distance to others.
Fines for violating the order will result in a written or verbal warning the first time and $250 fines for each time thereafter.
Attorney Jared Woodfill is a strong opponent of mask mandates. In fact, he sued Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo following her order months ago. Woodfill said he’s already working to do the same against the governor and his order.
“This is a republic, this is not a monarchy. But Governor Abbott continues to act as King Abbott,” Woofill said. “Clearly what the governor has done here is unconstitutional. And he’s decided to use the big hand of government to force someone to wear a mask.”
Still, others believe the latest mask move by the governor is long overdue.
Resident Tom Bird said, “If you look at all the places around the world that got it under control, that’s one of the first things that they did. And, it’s about time.”
Texas is one of many states that have similar orders in place.