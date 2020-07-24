9 new deaths blamed on COVID-19 in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon as the number of cases continues to climb. That’s the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority said during the 24-hour period between July 23 and 24, there were 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 16,104.
With the latest statistics, health officials are also making the public aware of an outbreak of 22 cases at Norris Blueberry Farm in Douglas County. OHA said the investigation started on June 25 but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
For more information about the government’s response to COVID-19, visit the following sites:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.