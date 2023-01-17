A family friendly concert by Rogue Valley Symphony at Craterian theater

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Symphony and Jackson County Library Services are organizing a family friendly concert this Saturday.

The concert is free for all and will be at the Craterian theater. The doors open at 11:30.

Kids interested in conducting the orchestra during the performance can sign up to join.

“There is group of children that are really mesmerized by, and they find this beautiful, and they go on to study music and we just love to be able to provide this kind of service to the community” said Martin Majkut, Director of Rogue Valley Symphony.

The performance will feature music from Mo Willem’s ‘because’.

A book about a young girl who goes to a symphony concert and ends up becoming a conductor and composer herself.