Public feedback on damaged Butler Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks and Rec Commission is asking for public feedback on the damaged Butler Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park.

For generations the fountain has served as a great backdrop for pictures and a quiet place for meditation.

According to a report commissioned by the city there are 2 options to address the fountain’s issues restore it or remove and replace it.

“The issue is we can probably expect every 40 year or so if we use the same be coming back and having to do the work over again so that’s why it seems to be an interest of fiscal responsibility it makes sense to use a more durable material that lasts a hundred or more years.” said Rick Landt, Ashland Parks and Rec Commissioner.

Both options will cost about $500,000

You can submit your comments at Ashland.or.us/bpfountain.

The deadline is February 6th, 2023.