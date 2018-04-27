A.G. Sessions announces fentanyl trafficking indictments

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/CNN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is cracking down on dealers in the opioid crisis.
He was in Fargo, North Dakota, Friday to announce new court action against people involved with illegally bringing drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.
The attorney general specifically mentioned a 2015 Grand Forks overdose as a tipping point for the government.
“I’m announcing the unsealing of two indictments–and really with all of you–charging 10 individual defendants, including four Chinese nationals,” Sessions said. “In total 32 defendants have been charged as part of this law enforcement operation according to the indictments over five years. The conspirators trafficked large and dangerous quantities of fentanyl into the United States and Canada. The defendants allegedly sold fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in 11 states from coast to coast, Oregon to Ohio to Florida.”
President Trump has declared the opioid crisis in the country a national health emergency.