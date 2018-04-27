Parkland shooter appears in court

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – The Parkland, Florida school shooter appeared in court Friday afternoon.
Nikolas Cruz faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 14th massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
At his Friday hearing, Cruz waived his right to a speedy trial through his attorney.
He’s due back in court May 25th.
Cruz’s lawyers say he’s willing to plead guilty if prosecutors drop the death penalty. So far that deal hasn’t happened.
If prosecutors seek the death penalty, Cruz may be one of the few mass shooting suspects to ever face their victims in court.
Of the 10 deadliest shootings in recent U.S. history, Cruz is the only one who was captured alive.