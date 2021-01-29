AARP Oregon wants older adults prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

MEDFORD, Ore. — In a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown, AARP Oregon said older adults need to be prioritized in the state’s vaccine distribution. It says nearly 95 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been among people 50 and older.
Along with older adults, AARP Oregon is also advocating for the families who care for them. Currently, only people in phases 1-A and 1-B have access. This includes health care workers and educators.
“All we’re saying is that older adults are the ones most impacted and we need to make that a priority,” said Joyce DeMonnin with AARP Oregon. She says the organization would like a “1-800 number” for seniors to call, so they don’t have to search for information online.
It’s also hoping to work with the OHA, to send direct mail to older adults.
