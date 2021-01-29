Questionable COVID-19 vaccines sent to Coos Co.

COOS CO., Ore. — Coos County Health and Wellness confirmed it received Moderna doses from the same batch which caused severe reactions in California. The county’s Dr. Eric Gleason says no severe reactions have been reported in Coos County by people who received the doses.
He says the guidance was to continue using the vaccine, because health officials weren’t sure if the reactions in California were isolated incidents. “We’ve had the the ‘Oh, my arms sore’ or the ‘I’ve felt ‘blah’ for a few days’ but we haven’t had anything that would be significant enough to make us worry,” said Dr. Gleason.
Coos Health and Wellness said it’s preparing for the next phase of vaccinations. If you are in phase 1b or phase 2 and live in Coos County, you can sign up for alerts on when you’ll have access to the vaccine. The link for that is on the Coos Health and Wellness website.
