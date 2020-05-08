About 600 people test positive for COVID-19 at California prison

LOMPOC, Calif. (CNN) – About 600 people at a California prison have tested positive for coronavirus and at least two inmates there have died from it.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 25 staff members are infected at the U.S. penitentiary in Lompoc. The rest of the patients are prisoners.
Lompoc Mayor Jennelle Osborne said the outbreak probably isn’t contained. She said, “Some of that is directly correlated to, unfortunately, the number of staff that have also become infected and potentially it spreading to family members or in the community if they were out and about.”
Prison officials say the two inmates who died from COVID-19 had pre-existing conditions.