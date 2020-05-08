I-5 temporarily closed north of Canyonville due to fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A fire temporarily shut down all lanes of Interstate 5 Friday afternoon.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Agency, just before 2:00 p.m. on May 8, a vehicle caught fire near milepost 103 north of Canyonville.
The flames spread to nearby vegetation and I-5 was closed while firefighters attacked the blaze.
By 3:00 p.m., the one-acre fire was under control and the southbound lanes were reopened. Northbound lanes were still closed at the time this article was published.
For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com.