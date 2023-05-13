ACCESS collecting food for ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

MEDFORD, Ore.– Saturday, Access will be participating in the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive.

Non perishable food will be collected by the Postal Service.

All you have to do is leave it by your mail box and your mail carrier will pick it up.

Access said it got around 10,000 pounds of food during last year’s food drive, but its hoping for much more this year.

Access Food Programs Director Marcee Champion said, “items that are always things that we need are like protein items. Canned meat, canned tuna and fish, peanut butter, that kind of thing. People also like variety, so thinking of your own family table, or your own family snacks, what are some things that you like.”

Champion said Access is excited to partner with the post office on this fundraiser, which has been going on for the last 30 years.

She said this is only the second ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive since the pandemic.

