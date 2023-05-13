Last day of local news broadcasts for Medford CBS station KTVL

MEDFORD, Ore– After decades on air, Friday is the last day of local news broadcasts for Medford CBS affiliate KTVL.

KTVL’s parent company, Sinclair, announced late last month that it would be making changes to the station.

Now, the station will pivot to a nationally syndicated show.

Anonymous sources tell NBC5 the station will broadcast national programming and a Eugene meteorologist will fill in for weather.

Former longtime KTVL general manager Kingsley Kelley, who worked in that role for 18 years and now works as the VP of Digital Strategies at NBC5, said it’s a bad thing for our community to lose more local news.

Kelley said, “I think, there’s a moment to celebrate some what came from there. A lot of terrific journalists, a lot of great work. Way back in the last century, Ann Curry started her career there.”

Sources said eventually Sinclair plans to have one reporter cover Southern Oregon and KRCR in Redding will cover Siskiyou County.

A number of other Sinclair-owned stations in other cities have also seen major layoffs in the past month.

At least four stations have seen at least some, if not all of their news departments laid off, according to “AdWeek”.

