“Active threat” contained in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police say they contained an “active threat” at a Foster Farms distribution center in Corvallis.
KGW reports an armed suspect was reported at 855 Northwest 8th Street just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
By 9:14 a.m., Corvallis police said the “active threat” at Foster Farms was contained and there was “no risk to the public.” Citizens were advised to avoid the area, as it was described as an “active scene.”
Just after 10:00 a.m., officers stated there was a male in custody.
No further information was immediately provided by the Corvallis Police Department. A press conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m.