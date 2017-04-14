Additional arrests made in Medford murder

Medford, Ore.- Two more people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at the Brentwood Village Apartments in Medford Wednesday.
25-year-old Jordan Andres was killed early Wednesday morning in the stairwell of the apartment complex. Medford police say Andres and Frank Joseph Hernandez, 25, were involved in a dispute over drugs.
Medford Police Department investigators say several people witnessed the shootings. Investigators say two of the witnesses were in the car they believe Hernandez used to escape.
According to police, Hernandez forced the witnesses to stay in the car and drive him to a residence on Highway 238.
Police say the home belongs to Vern Auten, 57, and Wendi Burrill, 54, who are accused of helping Hernandez hid the Toyota, then taking him to another location.
Friday, a search warrant was served on the address on Highway 238 where police say they found additional evidence. The Toyota was recovered near Cantrell Buckley Park.
Both Auten and Burrill are now facing charges of Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence.