Affordable housing complex “Cathedral Square” coming in 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A new affordable housing complex has broken ground in Josephine County.

The complex is called Cathedral Square and is under construction at the intersection of Harbeck Road and Grandview Lane in Grants Pass.

The project is two years in the making, having faced many delays due to interest rate hikes, inflation, and a labor shortage.

Crews broke ground on the project three weeks ago, about five months after they had initially hoped, but the city is now inching closer to filling a desperate need in the community.

Starting rent at Cathedral Square will be below $900 for all apartments, even going as low as $610.

“Affordable housing is in dire need across the state, and Josephine County and Grants Pass are no exception,” Andrea Miranda, Assistant Director of Development at the Housing Authority of Jackson County, said.

Miranda said that the City of Grants Pass and the Josephine Housing and Community Development Council have been pivotal in moving the project forward.

According to the Housing Authority of Jackson County, Cathedral Square is set to finish in January or February of 2024, and will welcome in tenants the following March.