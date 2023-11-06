Affordable Housing for Seniors in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Grants Pass City Council approved to $800,000 in funding for new affordable housing.

The money will go toward building buildings over 20 cottages for seniors. The cottages will be built just off I-5 on North East Scenic Drive in Grants Pass.

The city expects to finish the project in the next year and a half. Grants Pass.

City officials say Home Bridging GP, which is part of the Edgewater Christian Fellowship will be in charge of the project. The company says it’s working on rezoning the land, then it will start the building process.

“The target was basically providing homeownership or rental opportunities for all of our population. I think the senior component was something that Home Bridging offered,” said Mark Trinidad, Principal Planner for the City of Grants Pass.

There will be 22 cottages in total, and Grants Pass says they will sell them to seniors 60 and over. It’s unclear how much cottages will sell for however each senior will have to make 120% of the area’s median income or less. City officials say they will install water and sewage on the property and Home Bridging will do the rest.

