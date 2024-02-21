AF&R firefighters presented with Fire Life Saving award

ASHLAND, Ore.- Three firefighters from Ashland Fire and Rescue were presented with Fire Life Saving awards during the Ashland City Council meeting that took place on February 20th.

Retired Captain Todd Beck and Firefighters Ty Haggard and Matt Brown were all given medals in recognition of a victim’s life they saved April of 2023. The victim had gotten trapped in their home during a fire when they realized their cats had not left the home. Beck, Haggard and Brown were able to safely remove the victim from the house in under ten minutes from the time of the call. Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham says the city is lucky to have people like these.

“We have this incredible process and these teams in our city that allow the rest of us to go away from an emergency because you all are running towards it,” Mayor Grahm said in reference to Beck, Haggard and Brown.

The city says the actions of the three men directly saved the life of the victim while entering an Immediately Dangerous to Life or Health (IDLH) atmosphere at their own risk. All members who responded to the fire from Jackson County Fire District 5 and Ashland Fire and Rescue have also been nominated for an Oregon State Unit Citation.

