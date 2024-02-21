Crunch Fitness coming to Medford this spring

MEDFORD, OR. — There’s a new gym coming to Medford.

‘Crunch Fitness’ announced late last week that a brand-new, 43,000-square-foot facility is coming to the Bear Creek Center on Biddle Road.

That’s the plaza with ‘Big Lots’ and a ‘Bi-Mart,’ where the old ‘TJ-Maxx’ used to be.

The director of new clubs said Medford has been a target for a while, and construction will start this spring.

“We’ll have team members out on the ground in the beginning of March to start talking about crunch,” said Calvin Armatas of Crunch Fitness. “Hopefully partnering up with some local community businesses and spreading the good word.”

Armatas said the goal is to have the grand opening in May, but will provide weekly updates on the Crunch Fitness Medford website and Facebook page.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.