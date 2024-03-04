AIFF planning festival for October

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Independent Film Festival is tentatively planning to host its annual event this October, despite not yet reaching its fundraising goal.

According to AIFF it raised $125,000 of its $150,000 goal, so far.

Festival organizers say despite the shortfall plans have begun for this year’s festival.

It’s expected to happen October 2 through 6 with limited staff. For more information visit Ashland Film Festival website.

