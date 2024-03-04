Firearm suicide safety bill passes the Oregon Senate.

Posted by Natalie Sirna March 4, 2024

SALEM, ORE. – A community safety and firearm suicide prevention bill passed the Senate on March 4th. According to a press release from the Senate President’s Office, SB 1503 passed with bipartisan support. The bill would create a 17-member task force, exploring ways to reduce suicides by firearms. The panel would look into better responses to issues like youth suicide ideation, and domestic violence as a community safety risk. In the press release, Senate President Rob Wagner acknowledged the serious public health risks that firearm suicides pose.

“This task force will provide legislature with evidenced-based, proven steps we can take to reduce firearm suicides, improve public safety, and support Oregonians in crisis,” Senator Wagner said.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

Natalie Sirna
