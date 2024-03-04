Firearm suicide safety bill passes the Oregon Senate.

SALEM, ORE. – A community safety and firearm suicide prevention bill passed the Senate on March 4th. According to a press release from the Senate President’s Office, SB 1503 passed with bipartisan support. The bill would create a 17-member task force, exploring ways to reduce suicides by firearms. The panel would look into better responses to issues like youth suicide ideation, and domestic violence as a community safety risk. In the press release, Senate President Rob Wagner acknowledged the serious public health risks that firearm suicides pose.

“This task force will provide legislature with evidenced-based, proven steps we can take to reduce firearm suicides, improve public safety, and support Oregonians in crisis,” Senator Wagner said.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

