Air tankers helping Klamathon fight

MEDFORD, Ore. — Ground crews on the Klamathon Fire are getting some much needed help from the air from the tanker base at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
Yesterday, they sent 8 air tankers to the fire dropping around 90,000 gallons of fire retardant. Today, 5 air tankers had dropped 20,000 gallons by 1 pm.
“They all know what they are doing. They’re well trained, so I think they are going to get a handle on it hopefully soon…,” said Justin Bohannan, Base Manager for the U.S. Forest Service.
Bohannan says it’s a 40-minute round trip for the tankers, and they can load them with retardant in just 8 minutes.