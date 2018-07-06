Hicks family in mourning

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The family of a local woman who police say was murdered by her estranged husband last weekend is opening up for the first time.
Mother of four, Tammy Hicks, was killed in a trailer fire in Sams Valley last Saturday afternoon.
Her estranged husband, Kevin Hicks, is being charged with her murder. Now, their children, the oldest of whom is a teenager, are moving in with their grandparents.
“They’re such strong children to be going through what they’re going through,” said Tammy Hick’s father, Ralph Nelson. “One person…to completely and entirely tear a part a world.”
The family is having an estate sale this weekend and next at the family home at 12213 Table Rock Road in Central Point.
Tammy Hick’s funeral will be held on July 21st at Harvest Baptist Church at 1 pm.