Alaska Airlines launches pilot training program in Oregon to help address shortage Posted by Newsroom Staff March 15, 2022 (KGW) To combat a worldwide shortage of pilots, Alaska is offering to cover $25,000 worth of training costs. It will also arrange low-interest loans to pay for the rest. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: alaska airlines oregon Newsroom Staff March 15, 2022 Previous Article Details of Siskiyou County officer-involved shooting released