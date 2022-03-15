Details of Siskiyou County officer-involved shooting released

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Siskiyou County investigators have revealed the identity of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last week.

On the night of Friday, March 11, there was a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Sean Way outside of Mt. Shasta.

When Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mt. Shasta police officers arrived at the scene, they found 57-year-old Darin E. Klep of Mt. Shasta in the backyard with a handgun to his head.

One deputy reportedly tried talking Klep into putting down the gun, but he refused. At one point, Klep pointed the gun at officers and was shot, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. He did not survive.

Investigators from numerous law enforcement agencies are looking into the incident, with Mt. Shasta police and the sheriff’s office sitting out due to conflicts of interest.

More details about the shooting will be released as the investigation progresses.