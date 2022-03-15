RVTD awarded over $12 million in federal grants

MEDFORD, Ore. – Millions of dollars are headed to the Rogue Valley to fund and improve public transit.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced over $17 million in federal funding grants are headed to Oregon. A large chunk of that, approximately $12.5 million, is headed directly to the Rogue Valley Transportation District.

The federal funding is intended to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment and to build bus-related facilities, including a potential shift to low or zero-emission vehicles.

“This transformative investment will enhance operations throughout our agency for years to come,” said Julie Brown, General Manager of RVTD. “With expanded, state-of-the-art facilities for our transportation personnel, we will be able to meet service demands in the Rogue Valley through 2040, all while reducing our carbon footprint and increasing opportunities for our workforce. We thank Senator Merkley for all his efforts to secure this award and the benefits it will bring to southern Oregon.”

In addition to the funding headed to RVTD, $4.9 million is going to the Lane Transit District and $244,800 is going to ODOT in Cottage Grove.