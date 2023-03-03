Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife & son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NBC) – Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in a South Carolina courtroom after being found guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman spoke directly to Murdaugh during Friday’s hearing, noting that the jury concluded that he lied throughout his testimony, particularly about his alibi and his omission of being at the scene of the murders moments before his wife and son were fatally shot.

Murdaugh said at the hearing, “I’ll tell you again. I respect this court, but I’m innocent. I would never, under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Pawpaw [Paul].”

Judge Newton said, “And it might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become when you take 15,20, 30,40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person.”

Judge Newman also said that he expects Murdaugh will appeal the verdict going forward.