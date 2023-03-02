Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder, jury says

WALTERBORO, S.C. – A verdict has been reached in the double murder trial of disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 2021 killings of his wife and youngest son.

Following the conclusion of his trial Thursday, a jury deliberated over a verdict. Later on in the day, they found Murdaugh guilty of all charges.

The defense tried to lay out its case against the state, arguing that this was a failed investigation and that the state simply did not present enough evidence to prove that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and his son in an attempt to cover up his financial misdeeds.

The defense for Murdaugh presented jurors with their argument for reasonable doubt.

During the six weeks of testimony, Murdaugh admitted on the stand that he lied to investigators about where he was on the night his wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered.

Murdaugh acknowledged it’s his voice in the background of a video Paul took at the family’s dog kennels moments before he and Maggie were killed there.

The defense said that doesn’t prove Murdaugh murdered his wife and son.

Attorney Jim Griffin replayed witness testimony for the jury.

Murdaugh’s housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, said, “He adored her. He loved her, he adored her.”

Roger Dale Davis Jr. cleaned Murdaughs’ dog kennels. He said, “Anything she wanted, or the boys wanted, he would try to get it.”

The defense asserted law enforcement “failed miserably in investigating this case.”

Defense attorney Jim Griffin said, “Why did they never take DNA samples off of Maggie’s clothes, her dress. Why did they never take DNA samples off of Paul’s clothes?”

Griffen added, “They had decided, that ‘unless we find somebody else, it’s going to be Alex.’”

The prosecution got the last word. “Richard Alexander Murdaugh, who has lied and lied and lied and lied and it’s been okay,” said prosecutor John Meadors. “We respectfully request it stops here today, no it’s not okay.”

The judge instructed the jury that they must only consider the evidence provided to them throughout the direct duration of this trial, which was more than three weeks in the making.

The case has captivated the attention of the entire national media and even some international media in the small town of Walterboro, South Carolina.