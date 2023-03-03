‘Britt Presents’ releases first season announcement for 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – It’s time for the first “Britt Presents” season announcement for 2023.

Friday morning, the Britt Music and Arts Festival released the following lineup of concerts appearing at the Britt Hill in Jacksonville this summer:

Shakey Graves (June 11)

Diana Ross (June 19)

Kelsea Ballerini (June 25)

Old Crow Medicine Show (July 6)

Elle King (July 18)

An Evening with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES (August 3)

An Evening with CAKE (August 5)

Los Lonely Boys – The Brotherhood Tour (August 6)

Michael Franti & Spearhead (August 9)

The Head And The Heart (August 10)

Previously announced, on sale now:

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (August 24)

Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour (August 27)

More concerts will be announced on April 6, 2023.

There will be a “member presale” before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

For tickets or more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org.