All Chetco Bar Fire evacuation notices lifted

Josephine County, Ore. – After all Chetco Bar Fire evacuation notices in Curry County were lifted Monday, Josephine County followed suit.
On September 20, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following letter:
Based on current weather and fire behavior, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the Incident Command Team for the Chetco Bar Fire have decided the fire danger no longer warrants an imminent threat to the public and all evacuation levels for residents of the Illinois River Road area have been dropped to level zero, effective 9/19/17 at 6:00 pm. The Forest Service forest closure will still be in effect until further notice as crews are still working in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the residents of Josephine County, especially those living in the rural parts of the County that we should all be in the Level 1 “Be Ready” mindset. Whether it is a wildfire, flood or winter weather event, we don’t know when an evacuation may be necessary.
We would also encourage all residents of Josephine County to subscribe to the Citizen Alert emergency notification system. Sign up online at http://www.rvem.org.