AllCare Health starts new program to help elderly

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— AllCare Health launched a new program to help the elderly on Monday.
The program is called, Program for all Inclusive Care for the Elderly, otherwise known as PACE.
PACE helps people who are 55 years and older stay in their homes that are at risk of nursing home level care.
“One of the most fabulous aspects of the PACE program is that in essence, it provides more independence [for the participant], it provides living longer, living safer in the community and getting to be able to within their home setting,” Deneen Silva, Executive Director of the AllCare Health program, said.
Seniors have access to medical care, physical therapy, recreational activities, so much more.
The program also provides rides for the elderly.
This is the first and only PACE in southern Oregon. It serves people in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
For more information, go to https://www.allcarehealth.com/allcare-pace
