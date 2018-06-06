Alleged drug traffickers arrested in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three people were arrested following an investigation into allegations of drug trafficking in Josephine County.
According to the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team, detectives started an investigation in May 2018. Evidence revealed drug traffickers appeared to be bringing “large amounts” of heroin and methamphetamine into Josephine County.
On June 5, 2018, RADE said detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation at Schroeder Park. That’s when they arrested three people and seized about a pound of heroin and over two ounces of methamphetamine. Scales, packing materials and a large amount of money were also found.
41-year-old Robert S. Simmons, 41-year-old Myles B. Hook and 29-year-old Sharmalee R. Nadarajah were lodged in the Josephine County Jail on multiple charges related to drug trafficking.