Alleged Grants Pass park shooter faces hate crime charge

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is facing numerous charges, including a bias crime, after a Grants Pass park shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, March 28.

The Grants Pass Police Department said it was conducting an investigation in the area of 200 Lewis Avenue the day after the shooting in Riverside Park and saw the suspect, 28-year-old Albert “AJ” Humphreys of Grants Pass.

Officers say Humphreys fled the area in a vehicle and a high-speed chase started. But it was called off when he started driving the wrong way on 6th street heading toward Caveman Bridge.

Humphreys eventually crashed into a white Toyota Rav-4 and fled on foot. However, he was eventually found and taken into custody.

He’s been charged with attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents show he was also accused of a felony “bias crime.”

The Oregon Department of Justice said a bias crime is “any hostile expression that may be motivated by another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or subsequent chase is being asked to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260.