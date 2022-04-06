Suspects arrested for stealing cash, marijuana from Josephine County grow operation

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and marijuana from a local marijuana grow operation.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4, Lukas Camacho and Paul Bailon were working at a licensed marijuana grow site when they forced the owner to the ground in a robbery attempt. The owner reportedly used a box knife to wound Camacho, but was eventually overpowered and tied up as Camacho and Bailon demanded money and marijuana before leaving the location.

After the incident, a deputy spotted the pair in a vehicle that was driving erratically, so they were pulled over. Shortly thereafter, people associated with the grow operation arrived at the traffic stop and explained what happened to investigators.

Camacho and Bailon, after being found with processed marijuana and cash stolen from the grow site’s owner, were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery, burglary, and possession of marijuana.

No further information was released by police.