Alleged Texas spree kill captured

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC/NBC News) A man suspected in a string of murders was taken into custody after a police chase through Houston, Texas Tuesday morning.
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, is accused of a days-long crime spree that included several killings, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and a home invasion.
Cesar Martinez, a photojournalist for NBC affiliate KPRC, was shooting video outside a home where a home invasion Rodriguez is suspected to have committed took place. Martinez said he saw a person fitting Rodriguez’s description drive by slowly in a gray vehicle.
“This Nissan comes rolling up and this guy looks straight at me and I’m like, ‘He looks like the guy,'” Martinez said. “So I started shooting (video of) him and the police start chasing him.”
Martinez said the driver pulled over briefly and then sped away. According to Martinez, Rodriguez was taken into custody seemingly without a fight.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they had been canvassing the area after a resident reported a suspicious person in the neighborhood when they spotted Rodriguez’s vehicle.
Investigators said they believe Rodriguez was casing the area where his parents live for his next victim. A gun was found in the Nissan he was driving.
