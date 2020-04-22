Allstate agent offers free handmade masks to community

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– An Eagle Point Allstate insurance agent is giving away handmade masks to community members.
Frank Brannen said the effort started a couple of weeks ago when he posted on social media that he would provide the materials if someone could make the masks.
One community member reached out and offered to help. Brannen’s daughters have also begun making masks and Brannen says they started giving out masks last week. Since then, he estimates they’ve given out about 70 handmade masks.
Along with the masks, Brannen says when they run out he’s been supplementing with Allstate disaster preparedness kits. About a dozen or so of those have been handed out.
Brannen also said while he hasn’t asked for it he’s even found money left at the pickup location to go towards purchasing more of the materials needed. He says he appreciates the offer.
“The outpouring of generosity and appreciation from the community has been amazing,” he said.
Brannen says they plan to continue this effort for as long as people need masks. If you need one, Brannen says you can follow on his Facebook page for updates when masks are available.
The pickup location is at his office in Eagle Point at 1350 S Shasta Ave Suite B.
