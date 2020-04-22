Dogs for Better Lives changes up the way they handle business during pandemic

Dogs are still being trained and finding forever homes.
Dogs for Better Lives trains autism assistance dogs, facility dogs and dogs that help people hard of hearing.
Despite the pandemic, CEO Bryan Williams says business is busier than usual.
“We’ve had a huge spike in interest for adoptions, and so we actually opened up our adoption process by appointment,” he said.
Williams says a large majority of staff is working remotely, but a new adoption protocol has been set-up.
“We have cleaning protocols, of course, staff are wearing gloves and masks, the public and doctors are wearing gloves and masks. We’re able to conduct the process and really, adopt out almost all of the dogs we have available,” said Williams.
As for the dogs who were being trained on campus, Williams say they’ve gone home with their trainers to continue learning.
“Dogs that are close to being ready for placement went home with trainers and so trainers are staying at home and still training. Because of the style of training we do in an apartment set-up, they can do that at their house,” Williams said.
Williams adds that no employees have been laid off or furloughed.
“People are wanting dogs and we’re doing the best that we can to keep up with that increase in demand and with the challenges that working remotely bring,” said Williams.
