Almeda Fire witnesses sought

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are now asking for help identifying two people who may have witnessed the start of a fire that devastated several Rogue Valley communities last year.
The Almeda Fire started last September in a north Ashland neighborhood. It rapidly spread north along the Bear Creek Greenway, destroying hundreds of homes in Talent, Phoenix, and South Medford.
On June 11, 2021, the Ashland Police Department announced they’re seeking information about two people who were seen near the start of the Almeda Fire. Officers said the people are not suspects, but APD would like to interview them as witnesses.
Anyone with information about the people seen in the picture attached to this article is asked to call APD at 541-488-2211.