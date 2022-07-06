Amazon deal gives members free Grubub delivery

(CNN) The 153 million Americans who are Amazon Prime members have a tasty new benefit effective immediately.

That’s because Amazon Prime members can now order food from Grubhub without a delivery fee.

The offer for Grubhub+ is good for one year as long as the delivery order is for $12 or more.

After the year is up, Prime members will automatically be charged the $9.99 monthly rate for Grubhub+.

Prime members can also enjoy a donation match on Grubhub+ to benefit charitable organizations.

Grubhub’s “donate the change” program raised more than $25 million last year, benefiting more than 20 charities.