Skookum Creek Fire 100% lined, mopped up

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that was burning near the Oregon-California border has been completely lined and mopped up.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Skookum Creek Fire in the Soda Mountain Wilderness was sparked by lightning during a thunderstorm that rolled through Jackson County on Saturday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the six-acre fire was 100% lined and mopped up.

ODF Southwest Oregon District will continue to monitor the area to make sure there are no holdover fires that could ignite as the weather conditions continue to warm up.

