Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,500 jobs to Oregon

Troutdale, Ore. – Amazon plans to open a fulfillment center in Oregon in a move that is expected to create over 1,500 full-time jobs.

According to the office of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, workers will pick, pack and ship items in the 855,000 square-foot Troutdale facility.

“Amazon’s expansion in Oregon brings us great jobs with competitive wages and bright futures for its employees and communities,” Governor Kate Brown said. “This is more than a place to work. This facility is a symbol of growth for Troutdale and for Oregon.”

The governor’s office said full-time employees are eligible for “competitive hourly wages” and a benefits package that includes healthcare, a 401(k) and company stock on day one.

