Irrigation equipment explosion sparks grass fire, energizes power lines

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters responded to a residence on Stearns Way Tuesday after an irrigation pipe exploded sparking a grass fire. According to Medford Fire the explosion left a large irrigation lateral with a wheel on fire and a slow moving grass fire.

Crews were able to put out the wheel fire, however while doing a incident follow up report, they were told the irrigation canal had overshot and was touching power lines, potentially energizing them.

Firefighters immediately secured a perimeter around the irrigation lateral and power lines until Pacific Power arrived. Power company crews de-energized the lines and equipment until power was secured.

Fire crews also quickly extinguished the grass fire and learned residents had put out a second, smaller grass fire on their own.