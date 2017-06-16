Home
Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

Seattle, Wash.- NBC News has confirmed Amazon will buy leading natural and organic supermarket chain Whole Foods. The companies announced the $13.7 billion deal Friday.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO in a statement.

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO in a statement.

 Amazon has been exploring real-world brick and mortar retail stores lately, launching several physical bookstores and adding a customer pick-up option to its AmazonFresh grocery service.

Supermarket shares slumped on the merger news, with Target dropping by 12 percent, Kroger by 14 percent, and Walmart by almost 6 percent.

Whole Foods stocks soared over 26 percent on the news.

