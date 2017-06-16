FDA approves low cost alternative to EpiPens

Washington, D.C.- The Food and Drug Administration approved new competition for the EpiPen emergency allergy shots.
The Symjepi shot should go on sale later this year. Symjepi is a syringe prefilled with epinephrine, which can stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites, foods or medications.
The drug’s maker, Adamis, says it’s smaller and easier to use than the EpiPen.
Adamis is reported to still be looking for a distributor and has yet to set an exact price for the product, however it’s intended to be a low cost alternative to EpiPen and its generic alternative.
Currently, EpiPens cost about $630 to $700 without insurance while the new generic version sells for about $225 to $425.