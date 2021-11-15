Americans cautious during holidays, survey shows

Newsroom Staff
November 15, 2021
Last Updated:November 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC) – New research suggests that Americans are still planning to be cautious of COVID during holiday celebrations this year.

Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center conducted a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults. Half of the survey respondents said they plan to ask their guests to wear masks and nearly three-fourths said they plan to only celebrate with members of their household.

In addition, 50% said they’ll ask about their guests’ vaccination status and 46% will require unvaccinated guests to test negative for COVID-19 before attending the gathering.

Experts recommend you and your guests wear masks to stay safe this holiday season. They also advise hosts to ask about vaccination status before extending an invite. You should also try to keep gatherings and celebrations small and consider celebrating only with those in your household or family.

